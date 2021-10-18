Project to improve safety and traffic on Winchell Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The city of Kalamazoo announced a new project designed to improve the safety and calm traffic on Winchell Avenue.

Lane markings along the entire length of Winchell Avenue will be re-painted to set 11’ vehicle travel lanes, an appropriate size for this type of street starting Oct. 18, 2021.

The new project will also introduce bike lanes that will be added in the left-over space on the street, new signage to clarify where loading and unloading of passengers (students) are allowed near Winchell Elementary and to mark areas with the bike lane as no parking areas.

According to the City of Kalamazoo painting crews will re-stripe the lanes first, then install bicycle markings and signage. Each portion will be completed separately based on contractor schedules, but all three pieces will be completed in October.

Those who use Winchell Ave will still be able to do so while the project is being completed.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube