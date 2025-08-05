KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Since starting roughly two years ago, the Finding A Way Home program by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has helped 67 people experiencing homelessness find their way back to family.

“We help the unhoused population get back to their support system. Whether it’s family members, friends, or another shelter outside of the city,” Sergeant Amil Alwan with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety explained.

At the August 4th Kalamazoo City Commission meeting, $15,000 was awarded to the program to help with the mission.

VIDEO:

Program helping unhoused find their way home awarded $15k

Sergeant Alwan explains that a lot of times, people aren't ready for a ride right away. They keep officers' business cards, and they get a lot of calls days, weeks, and months after making contact with a person.

“When individuals are dealing with being unhoused, it’s imperative to have that support system. Somebody they can rely on. Somebody they can talk to,” Alwan explained.

Alwan said people need bus tickets as far as Las Vegas or Florida.

FOX 17 Kalamazoo reporter Julie Dunmire asked how people find themselves in Kalamazoo.

“It’s really hard to say. Some individuals are brought here, some without their knowledge. Others find Kalamazoo intriguing, just by the name. But they find their way here,” Alwan said.

Alwan is committed to these reunification efforts. He explained they only provide bus tickets if someone needing one meets them half an hour before the bus leaves.

