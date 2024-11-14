Probation absconder with two guns arrested in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A probation absconder is back in police custody after officers found him in possession of two guns earlier this week.

The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team tracked the man to the Concord Place Apartment complex in Oshtemo Township on November 12. When officers found him in a parked vehicle, they also found 2 pistols.

Both firearms had been reported stolen. One was equipped with an extended magazine.

The 20-year-old had been arrested in May for illegally carrying a firearm. He is serving probation for that charge. A prior felony conviction prevents him from legally possessing a gun.

He now faces multiple felony charges from this week's arrest.

A 16-year-old boy who was also in the car is in custody at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home. He faces multiple charges as well.

Anyone with more information on this situation can contact the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team at (269) 337-8880. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at (268) 343-2100.

