Probable cause hearing delayed for suspect in Heather Kelley case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The man accused for the disappearance and presumed death of Heather Kelley appeared in court Tuesday.

The Portage mother was last seen in December 2022. Her body was never located. Carlos Watts Jr. was later charged with open murder.

A probable cause conference was scheduled to take place in Kalamazoo Tuesday morning but the only decision that came from it was to delay the hearing.

Heather’s blood was located in her vehicle one day after she went missing. Court documents say there is no evidence to suggest she is still alive.

A preliminary examination was scheduled to be held next week but that was also delayed to give attorneys more time to refine their cases.

