HASTINGS, Mich. — A site plan for a potential new Meijer store near Hastings is under review by a joint planning commission that includes representation from both Rutland Township and the City of Hastings — two communities working together to make the potential development a reality.

The proposed location sits at the intersection of M-43 and M-37.

For Hastings neighbor Tammie Ratulowski, the news is welcome.

"I honestly welcome it," Ratulowski said.

Ratulowski said the store would bring something the area currently lacks.

"First thing I think of honestly is job opportunity. Because we don't have a lot of job opportunities," Ratulowski said.

Watch: Possible new Meijer store near Hastings gets warm welcome from neighbors

Possible new Meijer store near Hastings gets warm welcome from neighbors

She also pointed to the variety a Meijer would offer compared to existing options.

"Variety. Because Meijer has things that Walmart does not, that Family Fare does not, that Aldi's does not," Ratulowski said.

The nearest Meijer is not close. Ratulowski said the drive takes anywhere from a half hour to 45 minutes.

New resident Twiz Conley said he would also welcome the addition.

"Something new. Because I'm a new resident. So I would like to see it because it's an expansion. Because Hastings is a great city, town, however you want to put it. So to see a Meijer come, I don't think it will be a problem or conflict of interest with the other supermarkets or store," Conley said.

For now, the potential store is just a plan on paper. The city says a lot can happen at the June 17 meeting. The joint planning commission could table the issue or approve the site plan.

Hastings and Rutland Township have worked together before on other economic development opportunities, including the addition of a Holiday Inn to the area.

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