Portion of Westnedge Avenue closed since spring reopens on Monday

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The infrastructure project that has kept northbound Westnedge Avenue closed in Kalamazoo is nearing completion. The street will be reopened on Monday, October 14.

The comprehensive project began in March 2024 and encompassed Westnedge Avenue between Whites Road and Park Avenue.

While keeping southbound traffic flowing, a water main was replaced, traffic signals were upgraded, and pavement replaced, at a total budgeted cost of $10,105,856.

Utility construction will continue on Westnedge Avenue between Maple and Vine streets.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

