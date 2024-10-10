Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Portion of Westnedge Avenue closed since spring reopens on Monday

Westnedge const Oct 2024
City of Kalamazoo
Westnedge const Oct 2024
Posted

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The infrastructure project that has kept northbound Westnedge Avenue closed in Kalamazoo is nearing completion. The street will be reopened on Monday, October 14.

The comprehensive project began in March 2024 and encompassed Westnedge Avenue between Whites Road and Park Avenue.

While keeping southbound traffic flowing, a water main was replaced, traffic signals were upgraded, and pavement replaced, at a total budgeted cost of $10,105,856.

Utility construction will continue on Westnedge Avenue between Maple and Vine streets.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.