PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage city officials are notifying residents of incorrect information present on tax bills they say were mailed out on Friday, July 8.

We’re told the tax bills mistakenly referenced tax figures from winter 2021 when the summer 2022 bills were printed.

The city of Portage says corrected bills will be mailed out by Friday, July 15.

Residents are instructed to ignore the bills with inaccurate information, which the city says was printed on yellow paper. They tell us the corrected bills will be printed on beige paper and are expected to be delivered next week in envelopes that read “IMPORTANT: CORRECTED TAX BILL ENCLOSED.”

Those with questions are asked to connect with the city’s treasury office by calling 269-329-4455.

