Portage removes invasive garlic mustard, needs volunteers

PORTAGE, Mich. — The City of Portage Environmental Board wants to boost habitat preservation by removing invasive species that threaten the native environment of its parks.

Specifically, city officials want to get rid of garlic mustard and they need your help.

The board will teach volunteers how to identify garlic mustard.

They say volunteers will make a big impact in the community by removing garlic mustard properly.

2022 Garlic Mustard Volunteer Pull events run from 9 a.m. to noon on May 15 and May 21.

The May 15 pull is at South Westnedge Park and the May 21 pull will take place at Portage Creek Bicentennial Park.

Volunteers do not need any experience or training and the city welcomes people of all ages.

The city will also supply all the necessary equipment.

To learn more about garlic mustard and how to get rid of it, click here.

