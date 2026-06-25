Portage ramp from I-94 to northbound US-131 closed for 60 days, MDOT says

PORTAGE, Mich. — Drivers in Kalamazoo County who use Oakland Drive to access the I-94 and US-131 interchange are facing a new detour as of Wednesday. Now, two ramps are closed for construction near there.

Both the westbound I-94 ramp to US-131 North and the northbound US-131 ramp to westbound I-94 are closed for the next two months. Detour signs are posted.

Portage neighbor Katrina Schreuder said the closure caught her attention quickly.

"I'm a little horrified that they closed that northbound ramp, because we use it all the time," Schreuder said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the most direct route for drivers near the I-94/US-131 interchange who need to reach northbound US-131 is to use surface streets to Stadium Drive or West Main Street.

Drivers should also be aware that US-131 North from Milham Avenue to Stadium Drive is down to one lane.

For Schreuder, the detour affects more than just her daily routine.

"My father-in-law is at an assisted care facility in Grand Rapids, so we go there a lot for that. And then any time we want to get to Stadium or West Main, that's just… we're kinda spoiled. That's the easy way to go," Schreuder said.

She said she was grateful to learn about the closure before it disrupted her schedule.

"I'm so glad that I'm aware of it today, and that you came to my door, and I'm like, 'oh yes, I need to plan better. I need to give myself an extra 15 minutes.' Even though I usually don't even give myself five extra minutes," Schreuder said.

The construction is also prompting safety concerns for families in the area.

"My kids are going to have to be aware if they're going to bike out there," Schreuder said.

The westbound I-94 ramp to US-131 North is expected to reopen on Aug. 23, 60 days from the start of construction. The northbound US-131 ramp to westbound I-94 is expected to reopen this fall.

MDOT's detour map for this project and others in the area can be found here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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