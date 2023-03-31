Portage Public Schools challenges lawsuit preventing grad date on Jewish holiday

PORTAGE, Mich. — For the first time, we’re hearing directly from Portage Public Schools after a student filed a lawsuit accusing them of religious discrimination.

On Wednesday, the judge granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) against Portage Northern, preventing them from holding the high school’s graduation ceremony on the same day as the Jewish holiday of Shavuot: May 26, 2023.

On Friday, the district filed a motion challenging that TRO, citing a previous case law that argues “a student has an important right to a public education, but so long as receipt of a diploma is not conditioned upon attending the graduation ceremony the ability to do so is merely a privilege.”

The case law from Smith v. Board of Education, North Babylon Union Free School District goes on to point out that “in a pluralistic society it is impossible for the government to accommodate every need of every religious group.”

“The practice of one’s faith necessarily involves some sacrifice.”

In that case, an Orthodox Jewish student sued the Board of Education for scheduling graduation on a Saturday — which is the weekly observance of Shabbat.

The court ruled that there was “no violation of the student’s rights to free exercise of this religion where attendance was not required as part of the education program or to receive a diploma.”

The opposition brief also argues that “rescheduling the graduation at this late date will cause significant harm to the public."

The documents explain that other students and their families may not be able to attend on a rescheduled date, and that proposed alternatives are likely to conflict with MHSAA playoff games in baseball, softball, soccer or lacrosse. It also says a variety of other events would have to be rescheduled, including the “Grad Bash” that happens after graduation.

Another key argument from the defense is that the family waited until Feb. 21, 2023 to raise the issue with the school district, when they were originally notified of the date in August of 2022.

But as we previously reported, the family has made efforts for the last decade to inform the school district of the Jewish holy calendar.

This is a developing story, Friday’s hearing is taking place at 1:45pm in the Kalamazoo County 9th District Circuit Court.