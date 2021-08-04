Portage Public Schools approved for $175.7 million bond request

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Schools (PPS) district is approved for a $175.7 million bond that will replace five elementary schools, renovate another, and upgrade buses and technology.

“Once again, when we asked voters to help improve the learning environment for our children, they answered with their support,” said Mark Bielang, PPS Superintendent. “It’s exciting to think of the day when our elementary students and teachers will have facilities built for them and their unique educational needs. On behalf of all Portage students who will benefit, we offer our heartfelt thanks to the voters.”

Bielang said project planning will begin immediately. Construction of the first building is expected to begin during the 2022-23 school year with the entire project expected to take 10 years according to PPS.

