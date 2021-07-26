2021 August Primary Election: What's on your ballot?

Election Day is just around the corner!

On August 3, communities in two-thirds of Michigan’s 83 counties will host a Primary Election.

Voters from Allegan to Wexford will weigh in on a wide range of ballot initiatives and proposals.

Before you head to the polls, it’s important to know what’s on your ballot.

Below is a list of the races and proposals voters will decide on in West Michigan this Primary Election.

See what will be on your August ballot here.

Allegan County

You can find election results for Allegan County on the county's website.

Hopkins Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal: This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2021 tax levy.

Martin Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal: This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2021 tax levy.

Saugatuck Township Cemetery Millage Renewal Proposition: Shall the previously approved but expired voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under the Michigan Constitution on real and personal property in Saugatuck Township, of 0.224 mill, reduced by required roll back to 0.2135 mill, be renewed and increased to 0.224 mill ($0.224 per $1,000.00 of taxable value) for five years, 2021 through 2025, inclusive, for the operation, maintenance, repair, construction, and renovation of the Township cemeteries; and shall the Township be authorized to levy the millage during each of these years? The millage would raise an estimated $76,198.75 in the first year the millage is levied.

Saugatuck-Douglas District Library Millage Renewal: Shall the Saugatuck-Douglas District Library, County of Allegan, State of Michigan, be authorized to levy annually an amount not to exceed .25 mill ($.25 on each $1,000 of taxable value), of which .1883 mill is a renewal of the previously authorized millage rate that expired in 2020 and .0617 mill is new additional millage to restore the millage rate lost as a result of the Headlee Amendment millage reductions, against all taxable property within the Saugatuck-Douglas District Library district for a period of five (5) years, 2021 to 2025 inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds for all district library purposes authorized by law? The estimate of the revenue the SaugatuckDouglas District Library will collect in the first year of levy (2021) if the millage is approved and levied by the Library is approximately $175,000.

South Haven City Mayor:



Ahmmad J. Goodwin

Scott E. Smith

Tim Stegeman

Barry County

You can find election results for Barry County on the county's website.

Hastings Area School System Bonding Proposal: Shall Hastings Area School System, Barry and Calhoun Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twenty-One Million Nine Hundred Thousand Dollars ($21,900,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: remodeling, equipping and re-equipping and furnishing and refurnishing school buildings; acquiring, installing, equipping and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology; purchasing school buses; and developing, improving and equipping playgrounds and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2021 is .80 mill ($0.80 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a .10 mill net decrease from the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is nineteen (19) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.85 mills ($1.85 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $37,410,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $-0-. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

Martin Public Schools Operating Millage Proposal: This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2021 tax levy. Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18.6169 mills ($18.6169 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Martin Public Schools, Allegan and Barry Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 5 years, 2022 to 2026, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 18 mills are levied in 2022 is approximately $585,836 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2021 tax levy)?

Berrien County

You can find election results for Berrien County on the county's website.

Oronoko Charter Township Police Department Proposal: Shall The Charter Township of Oronoko be authorized to levy a tax annually upon the taxable value of all property subject to ad valorem taxation in an amount not to exceed 4.0 mills ($4.00 for each $1,000 of taxable value) for each of the three (3) years, 2021, 2022 and 2023 within The Oronoko Charter Township for the purpose of defraying the cost of providing police services, including, but not limited to, the maintenance and operation of the Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Department, the purchase and housing of police apparatus and equipment. This millage is a renewal of the previously authorized millage of 4.0, which expired in 2020. This millage, if levied, is estimated to provide revenues for the Berrien Springs Oronoko Township Police Department of $1,080,258 in its first year of 2021.

St. Joseph City Commissioner:



Michele Turner Binkley

Thomas Dean Jennings

Chris Lannert

Ben Rimes

Michael R. Sarola

Brook Thomas

Elizabeth Bits Thomas

Tess Ulrey

Marc Williams

Branch County

You can find election results for Branch County on the county's website.

Union City Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal: This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 17.7252 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2021 tax levy.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 17.7252 mills ($17.7252 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Union City Community Schools, Branch and Calhoun Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 10 years, 2022 to 2031, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 17.7252 mills are levied in 2022 is approximately $846,899 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2021 tax levy)?

Union City Community Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal: This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the building and site sinking fund millage that expires with the 2021 tax levy.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate of 3 mills ($3.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) which may be assessed against all property in Union City Community Schools, Branch and Calhoun Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 10 years, 2022 to 2031, inclusive, to continue to provide for a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for, and the construction or repair of school buildings and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2022 is approximately $504,772 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2021 tax levy)?

Calhoun County

You can find election results for Calhoun County here.

Emmett Township Public Safety Millage Renewal Proposal: Shall the previous voted increase in the authorized charter millage for the Charter Township of Emmett which expired at the end of 2020 and established at 1.699 mills ($1.699 per $1,000 of taxable value), and unchanged by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at 1.699 mills ($1.699 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for 10 years, 2021 through 2030 inclusive, for the specific purpose of retaining eight (8) public safety officer positions (police and fire), raising an estimated $607,594.00 in the first year the millage is levied?

Hastings Area School System Bonding Proposal: Shall Hastings Area School System, Barry and Calhoun Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Twenty-One Million Nine Hundred Thousand Dollars ($21,900,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: remodeling, equipping and re-equipping and furnishing and refurnishing school buildings; acquiring, installing, equipping and re-equipping school buildings for instructional technology; purchasing school buses; and developing, improving and equipping playgrounds and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2021 is .80 mill ($0.80 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a .10 mill net decrease from the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is nineteen (19) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.85 mills ($1.85 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation).

The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $37,410,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $-0-. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

Union City Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal: This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 17.7252 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2021 tax levy.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 17.7252 mills ($17.7252 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Union City Community Schools, Branch and Calhoun Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 10 years, 2022 to 2031, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and 17.7252 mills are levied in 2022 is approximately $846,899 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2021 tax levy)?

Union City Community Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal Proposal: This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the building and site sinking fund millage that expires with the 2021 tax levy.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate of 3 mills ($3.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) which may be assessed against all property in Union City Community Schools, Branch and Calhoun Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 10 years, 2022 to 2031, inclusive, to continue to provide for a sinking fund for the purchase of real estate for sites for, and the construction or repair of school buildings and all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2022 is approximately $504,772 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2021 tax levy)?

Ionia County

You can find election results for Ionia County on the county's website.

Carson City – Crystal Area Schools Bonding Proposal: Shall Carson City-Crystal Area Schools, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ionia and Clinton Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Five Million Six Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($5,650,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor for the purpose of: remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and reequipping school buildings, including roof, boiler, and water heater replacements; acquiring and installing instructional technology in school buildings; preparing, developing, improving, and equipping athletic fields and facilities; and preparing, developing, and improving sites?

The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2021 is 0.78 mill ($0.78 on each $ 1 ,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year's levy, except with respect to the territory of the former Palo Community Schools school district, which will have a 0.78 mill increase over the prior year's levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-five (25) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 0.61 mill ($0.61 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $8,315,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

Kalamazoo County

You can find election results for Kalamazoo County on the county's website.

Charleston Township Public Road Maintenance/Improvement Millage Proposal: Shall the limitation on general ad valorem taxes in Charleston Township imposed under Article 9, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution be increased by no more than .75 mill ($0.75 per $1,000 of taxable value) and shall such increase be levied for five years in 2021- 2025 inclusive on all taxable real and personal property in Charleston Township for disbursement to Charleston Township for the purpose of funding maintenance/improvement of public roads in Charleston Township in coordination with the Kalamazoo County Road Commission, thereby raising an estimated $79,233.61 in the first year the millage is levied?

Portage Public Schools Bond Proposal: Shall the Portage Public Schools, County of Kalamazoo, Michigan, borrow the principal sum of not to exceed One Hundred Seventy-Five Million Seven Hundred Twenty-Five Thousand Dollars ($175,725,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds for the purpose of defraying the cost of:

• erecting and completing new school buildings, including buildings to replace existing elementary schools;

• acquiring, remodeling, equipping, reequipping, furnishing and refurnishing and constructing additions to buildings in the school district;

• acquiring school buses;

• acquiring and installing instructional technology, technology infrastructure and equipment in and connecting new and existing school district facilities; and

• acquiring, preparing, developing, and improving sites, including playfields, playgrounds, facilities and structures?

The annual debt millage required to pay the debt service on the School District’s proposed and outstanding bonds is estimated to remain at or below the 2020 levy of 6.85 mills. The estimated millage to be levied in 2021 to service this issue of bonds is 1.48 mills ($1.48 per $1,000 of taxable value) and the estimated simple average annual millage rate required to retire the bonds of this issue is 4.09 mills ($4.09 per $1,000 of taxable value). The bonds may be issued in multiple series, payable in the case of each series in not to exceed 25 years from the date of issue of such series.

Kent County

You can find election results for Kent County on the county's website.

Michigan Senate – 28th District Democratic Candidates:



Keith Courtade

Gidget Groendyk

Michigan Senate – 28th District Republican Candidates:



Tommy Brann

Kevin Green

Mark Huizenga

Grand Rapids Public Schools Operating Millage Restoration Proposal: This millage will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of 18 mills against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and will only be levied to the extent necessary to restore millage lost as a result of the "Headlee" reduction.

Shall the limitation on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, excluding principal residence and other property exempted by law, within Grand Rapids Public Schools, Kent County, Michigan, be increased by up to 5 mills ($5.00 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of seven (7) years, 2021 through 2027, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes and enable the school district to levy such part of the increase as is necessary to maintain a maximum tax levy of 18 mills ($18.00 per $1,000 of taxable valuation) (such new additional millage is estimated to provide revenues of approximately $250,000 in the first year of the levy, subject to tax capture described below, and will only be levied to the extent necessary to restore millage lost as a result of the "Headlee" reduction)? To the extent required by law, a portion of this millage may be captured by and retained by the City of Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority, the City of Grand Rapids Brownfield Authority, and the Grand Rapids SmartZone Local Development Finance Authority.

Grattan Township Road Maintenance and Improvement Millage Proposal: Shall Grattan Township increase the tax rate limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes and levy a new additional millage of .5 mil ($.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) on taxable property within Grattan Township for four (4) years, 2021 through 2024, inclusive, to provide funds for public gravel road repair, maintenance, and improvements in Grattan Township?

Kentwood City Commissioner – Ward 2:



Tom McKelvey

Jessica A. Tyson

Dan VanderMolen

Nelson Township Library Millage Proposition: Shall the limitation on general ad valorem taxes imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution against all taxable property within the Township of Nelson be increased by an additional 0.6179 mill ($0.6179 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of four years, beginning in 2021 and continuing through 2024, both inclusive, to raise additional funds for library services and operation and maintenance of the Township library, subject to reduction as provided by law?

The purpose of this new additional millage is to provide library services and operation and maintenance of the Township library. It is estimated that a levy of the additional 0.6179 mill would provide revenue of $88,427 in the first calendar year. The revenue from this millage levy will be disbursed to the Township of Nelson, for distribution to the Library Fund.

Nelson Township Marijuana Establishment Ordinance: The Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act, Initiated Law 1 of 2018, (the “MRTMA”) gives citizens the right to file petitions for an election to decide whether to permit marihuana establishments in the Township. A sufficient petition has been filed with the Township, and so the following question is submitted to the electors: Shall the Township of Nelson adopt an ordinance to permit two marihuana growers and two marihuana processors (as defined by the MRTMA) within the Township?

Sparta Township Ordinance No. 20-30: The Sparta Township Board adopted Ordinance No. 20-03 on October 8, 2020. The ordinance rezoned a 68.98-acre portion of the property located in the Township at 9029 Alpine Avenue NW, Permanent Parcel No. 41-05-35-201-002 (“Property”) from the R-1 Low Density Single Family and A-2 Agricultural Zoning Districts to the Open Space Planned Unit Development Zoning District under the Township’s Zoning Ordinance, in order to allow for a future housing development called Hidden Prairie. Shall Ordinance No. 20-03, as adopted by the Township, be approved?

Vergennes Township Public Safety Millage: Shall the tax limitation on all taxable property within the Township of Vergennes, Kent County, Michigan, be increased and the Township be authorized to levy a new additional millage annually in an amount not to exceed .70 mill ($.70 on each $1,000 of taxable value) for twenty (20) years, 2021 to 2040 inclusive, to provide funds for the purpose of operating, equipping, purchasing and making capital expenditures for fire services and emergency medical services, including ambulance services? The estimate of the revenue the Township will collect in the first year of levy (2021) if the millage is approved is approximately $171,000. All or a portion of the revenue collected may be distributed to the Lowell Area Fire and Emergency Services Authority for the purposes stated in this proposal.

Lake County

You can find election results for Lake County here.

West Shore Community College District Operating Millage Renewal Proposition: This proposition is to renew millage for community college operating purposes which expires with the 2021 tax levy. Shall the previous voted increase in the constitutional tax rate limitation on the amount of taxes imposed upon all property within the community college district of West Shore Community College, Michigan, be renewed in the amount of 0.7062 mill ($0.7062 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of eight (8) years, 2022 through 2029, inclusive, subject to reduction as provided by law, to provide funds for community college operating purposes (estimated to provide revenues of approximately $2,388,607 in 2022)?

There are tax increment authorities in the community college district that capture and retain for authorized purposes tax increment revenues from property taxes levied by the community college. Such capture would include a portion of this millage levy. The total amount of captured tax increment revenues from such millage in the first calendar year of the levy is estimated to be $53,100. The following tax increment authorities in the community college district presently capture a portion of the community college's property tax levy: the Downtown Development Authorities of the City of Manistee, City of Ludington, City of Scottville and the Charter Township of Filer; and Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.

Montcalm County

You can find election results for Montcalm County on the county's website.

Carson City-Crystal Area Schools Bonding Proposal: Shall Carson City-Crystal Area Schools, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ionia and Clinton Counties, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Five Million Six Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars ($5,650,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor for the purpose of: remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing, and equipping and reequipping school buildings, including roof, boiler, and water heater replacements; acquiring and installing instructional technology in school buildings; preparing, developing, improving, and equipping athletic fields and facilities; and preparing, developing, and improving sites?

The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2021 is 0.78 mill ($0.78 on each $ 1 ,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year's levy, except with respect to the territory of the former Palo Community Schools school district, which will have a 0.78 mill increase over the prior year's levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is twenty-five (25) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 0.61 mill ($0.61 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $8,315,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

Ithaca Public Schools Operating Millage Renewal: This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the statutory rate of not to exceed 18 mills on all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews millage that will expire with the 2021 tax levy.

Shall the currently authorized millage rate limitation of 18 mills ($18.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) on the amount of taxes which may be assessed against all property, except principal residence and other property exempted by law, in Ithaca Public Schools, Gratiot and Montcalm Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 5 years, 2022 to 2026, inclusive, to provide funds for operating purposes; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2022 is approximately $1,123,516 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2021 tax levy)?

Muskegon County

You can find election results for Muskegon County here.

Egelston Township Adult Use Marijuana Ordinance: Shall Egelston Township adopt an ordinance allowing two adult use marihuana retail establishments and two adult use grow establishments and two adult use processing establishments within the township?

Fruitport Township Public Safety Renewal Millage Proposition: Shall a renewal of the present voter-approved increase in the statutory limitation on taxes levied on all property in the township be approved in the amount of 1.5 mills ($1.50 per $1,000) on the taxable values for a five year period with the levy to commence on December 1, 2021 to provide police and fire protection services? The Township estimates that it would receive approximately $828,718.00 each year. This proposed millage is a renewal of an existing millage.

Fruitport Township Police Department Renewal Millage Proposition: Shall a renewal of the present voter-approved increase in the statutory limitation on taxes levied on all property in the township be approved in the amount of 1 mill ($1.00 per $1,000) on the taxable values for a five year period with the levy to commence on December 1, 2021 to provide police protection services and maintaining the Township Police Department? The Township estimates that it would receive approximately $552,478.00 each year. This proposed millage is a renewal of an existing millage.

Hulton Township Fire Renewal Millage Request: Shall the Township of Holton levy a renewal millage affecting all lands in Holton Township for the purpose of defraying the cost of maintenance and operation of the Fire Department for a period of ten years (10 years) starting 2021 until 2031 at the rate of 2 mills ($2.00 per $1,000.00 of taxable valuation.)?

Muskegon City Commissioner:



Rachel Gorman

Michael E. Hughes

John F. Page

Rebecca StClair

Daniel Sybenga

Newaygo County

You can find election results for Newaygo County on the county's website.

Garfield Township Road Millage Renewal Proposal: Shall the fifteen (15) mill tax limitation on general ad valorem taxes within Garfield Township imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution be renewed at three (3) mills ($3.00 per $1,000.00 taxable value) for the period 2022 through 2025, inclusive, for the purpose of providing funds to be used for the maintenance, repair and improvement of roads located within Garfield Township, and shall the Township levy such increase in millage for such purpose during such time period, which increase will raise in the first calendar year of such levy an estimated $160,000?

West Shore Community College District Operating Millage Renewal Proposition: This proposition is to renew millage for community college operating purposes which expires with the 2021 tax levy. Shall the previous voted increase in the constitutional tax rate limitation on the amount of taxes imposed upon all property within the community college district of West Shore Community College, Michigan, be renewed in the amount of 0.7062 mill ($0.7062 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of eight (8) years, 2022 through 2029, inclusive, subject to reduction as provided by law, to provide funds for community college operating purposes (estimated to provide revenues of approximately $2,388,607 in 2022)?

There are tax increment authorities in the community college district that capture and retain for authorized purposes tax increment revenues from property taxes levied by the community college. Such capture would include a portion of this millage levy. The total amount of captured tax increment revenues from such millage in the first calendar year of the levy is estimated to be $53,100. The following tax increment authorities in the community college district presently capture a portion of the community college's property tax levy: the Downtown Development Authorities of the City of Manistee, City of Ludington, City of Scottville and the Charter Township of Filer; and Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.

Oceana County

You can find election results for Oceana County on the county's website.

West Shore Community College District Operating Millage Renewal Proposition: This proposition is to renew millage for community college operating purposes which expires with the 2021 tax levy. Shall the previous voted increase in the constitutional tax rate limitation on the amount of taxes imposed upon all property within the community college district of West Shore Community College, Michigan, be renewed in the amount of 0.7062 mill ($0.7062 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a period of eight (8) years, 2022 through 2029, inclusive, subject to reduction as provided by law, to provide funds for community college operating purposes (estimated to provide revenues of approximately $2,388,607 in 2022)?

There are tax increment authorities in the community college district that capture and retain for authorized purposes tax increment revenues from property taxes levied by the community college. Such capture would include a portion of this millage levy. The total amount of captured tax increment revenues from such millage in the first calendar year of the levy is estimated to be $53,100. The following tax increment authorities in the community college district presently capture a portion of the community college's property tax levy: the Downtown Development Authorities of the City of Manistee, City of Ludington, City of Scottville and the Charter Township of Filer; and Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.

Ottawa County

You can find election results for Ottawa County on the county's website.

Grand Haven City Council Member:



Timothy Deiters

Mike Dora

Karen Lowe

Kevin McLaughlin

Dennis Scott

Grand Haven Board of Light and Power:



Andy Cawthon

Andrea Hendrick

Geri McCaleb

Dale Reenders

Michael J. Westbrook

St. Joseph County

You can find election results for St. Joseph County here.

Park Township Road Millage Proposal: Shall Park Township impose an increase of up to .50 mills ($.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes and levy it for 4 years (2021 through 2024 inclusive) for the purpose of funding road improvements, which .50-mill increase will raise an estimated $72,146 in the first year that the millage is levied?

Van Buren County

You can find election results for Van Buren County here.

Lawrence Public Schools Bonding Proposal: Shall Lawrence Public Schools, Van Buren County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed One Million Seven Hundred Thousand Dollars ($1,700,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor for the purpose of: remodeling school buildings; and purchasing school buses?

The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2021, under current law, is 0.35 mill ($0.35 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) for a -0- mill net increase over the prior year’s levy. The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is nine (9) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 1.41 mills ($1.41 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $5,325,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is $0. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

Lawrence Township Road Millage Increase Proposal: Shall the Township of Lawrence impose an increase of up to 1.50 mills ($1.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) in the township tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution and levy it for one (1) year, 2021, inclusive, for the purpose of public road construction, improvements, rehabilitation and maintenance, which 1.50 mills increase will raise an estimated $175,286.00 in the first year the millage is levied? A portion of this millage may be disbursed to the Van Buren County Road Commission, such other or fewer local units of government as the Township Board determines appropriate.

Paw Paw Public Schools Bonding Proposal: Shall Paw Paw Public Schools, Van Buren County, Michigan, borrow the sum of not to exceed Fifty-Three Million Six Hundred Forty Thousand Dollars ($53,640,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds therefor, in one or more series, for the purpose of: erecting, furnishing and equipping additions to existing school buildings; remodeling, furnishing and refurnishing and equipping and re-equipping existing school buildings; erecting, furnishing and equipping a new early childhood education center; acquiring and installing instructional technology and instruction technology equipment for school buildings; purchasing school buses; erecting, developing and improving athletic fields and facilities; and developing, equipping and improving playgrounds, driveways, parking areas and sites?

The following is for informational purposes only: The estimated millage that will be levied for the proposed bonds in 2021, under current law, is 1.00 mill ($1.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The maximum number of years the bonds of any series may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is thirty (30) years. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 5.20 mills ($5.20 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation). The school district does not expect to borrow from the State to pay debt service on the bonds. The total amount of qualified bonds currently outstanding is $28,580,000. The total amount of qualified loans currently outstanding is approximately $16,641,590. The estimated computed millage rate may change based on changes in certain circumstances.

Paw Paw Township Fire Station Bond Proposal: Shall the Township of Paw Paw, County of Van Buren, Michigan, borrow the principal sum of not to exceed Five Million Nine Hundred Thousand Dollars ($5,900,000) and issue its general obligation unlimited tax bonds, in one or more series, payable in not to exceed thirty (30) years from the date of issue of each series, for the purpose of paying the cost to acquire, construct, furnish, and equip a new fire station, including office space, a training room, and an equipment storage area, site improvements, interests in land, necessary rights-of-way, and appurtenances and attachments thereto?

If approved, the estimated millage to be levied in 2022 is 0.9329 mill ($0.9329 per $1,000 of taxable value) and the estimated simple average annual millage rate required to retire the bonds is 0.9450 mill ($0.9450 per $1,000 of taxable value).

Paw Paw Village Park Proposal: Shall the ad valorem taxes imposed against all taxable property within the Village of Paw Paw pursuant to the General Law Village Act, Act 3 of the Public Acts of Michigan of 1895, be increased by an additional 1.5 mill(s) ($1.50 per $1,000 of taxable value) for a period of 5 years, beginning in 2021 and continuing through 2025, both inclusive, to raise additional funds for improvement, operation and maintenance of Village parks, subject to reduction as provided by law?

The purpose of this new additional millage is to make improvements to and fund the operational and maintenance costs of the Village’s parks. It is estimated that a levy of the additional 1.5 mill(s) would provide revenue of $127,271.00 in the first calendar year. The revenue from this millage levy will be disbursed to the Village of Paw Paw, for distribution to the Park Fund.

