Portage Public Schools agrees not to schedule events on religious holidays

PORTAGE, Mich. — School officials in Portage announced they will no longer hold major events on dates coinciding with religious holidays.

Portage Public Schools (PPS) says the Board of Trustees entered an agreement to schedule events around religious holidays as part of a civil action settlement concerning last year’s graduation date at Portage Northern High School.

A temporary restraining order was filed in March last year when Graduation Day was reportedly scheduled to take place on Shavuot, a Jewish holiday.

We’re told the School Board approved the agreement during a meeting Wednesday.

“We welcome the opportunity to formalize some of the practices we have begun to implement over the past several years,” says Superintendent Mark Bielang. “This agreement brings clarity and transparency to how we work with families to honor their religious and cultural celebrations. We look forward to bringing additional training and awareness to our teachers and staff.”

The district lists the following examples as major events that will not be held on religious holidays:



School dances and celebrations

Graduation ceremonies

Award ceremonies

Sports tryouts

Competitions

Parent-teacher conferences

Open houses

Field trips

Student council elections

PPS adds it will create and update a calendar listing religious holidays, which will be made available on the district’s website. Furthermore, students will be excused from class to participate in religious customs.

