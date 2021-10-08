Portage police searching for 'armed and dangerous' stabbing suspect

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage police are looking for a stabbing suspect they consider to be “armed and dangerous.”

The Portage Department of Public Safety says officers responded to a stabbing in the Colonial Acres Manufactured Home Park just after 5 a.m. Friday morning.

When they arrived at the scene, police say they found a man outside the home with a stab wound to the stomach. The man was taken to the hospital but his condition is unknown.

Officers identified Kenneth Kelley as the suspect. He’s 31 years old, 6’3” tall and has red hair.

Kelley was last seen running from the scene. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Kelley, police say you should not approach him but should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety

at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.