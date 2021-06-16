Portage Parks & Rec to host tribute concert to Garth Brooks and Shania Twain

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Parks & Recreation is hosting a tribute concert to Shania Twain and Garth Brooks at Ramona Park & Beach this Thursday, according to the City of Portage.

We’re told the event will be the first of this year’s summer concert series.

The drive-in concert, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on June 17, will feature impersonators Kip and Valerie as Garth and Shania respectively, according to the City.

Portage tells us admission is free of charge thanks to the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo.

Those seeking additional information may click here or call Portage Parks & Recreation at 269-329-4522.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube