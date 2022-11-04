Portage Parks & Rec moves to new location

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage’s Parks and Recreation Department has moved to a new location.

The city says the new building is located at 320 Library Lane, which we’re told is the former site of the Portage Senior Center.

City of Portage

We’re told the renovated facility will include space for classes and other programs.

“The move to the new building will allow us to offer more programs for after school, indoor sports, and activities during the winter months such as yoga, ping pong leagues, and a new home for the Portage Culinary Academy cooking classes,” says Director Kathleen Hoyle. “In the future, we will also offer rental of a commercial kitchen and meeting rooms and will launch IdeaWorx, a new business development incubator.”

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Call 269-329-4522 for more information.

