PORTAGE, Mich. — PFAS, or "forever chemicals," were discovered in the ground at Amberly Elementary School in Portage Public Schools during ongoing construction of a new building, according to the district. The district notified families by letter, and two Amberly parents shared their reactions.

The so-called forever chemicals, have potential health risks, including high blood pressure and cholesterol, thyroid disease, and liver damage.

According to the district, the PFAS were found in an area containing an old, abandoned septic system. Water sampling conducted on Sept. 9, 2025, detected two specific chemicals, both below state and federal action limits:

PFBS: 7.7 parts per trillion, with an action level of 420 parts per trillion

PFHxS: 4.2 parts per trillion, with an action level of 51 parts per trillion

Following the discovery of PFAS in the soil, the district says they are removing dirt from the affected area and placing a cap on the location.

Amberly parent Ethan Westervelt said he felt reassured by how the district handled the situation.

"I am kind of in the camp where I believe they're trying to do the best right by us, and kind of forthright," Westervelt said. "I really appreciated the candor, the transparency, to keep us informed."

Watch: Portage parents react after PFAS 'forever chemicals' found at Amberly Elementary construction site

Portage parents react after PFAS 'forever chemicals' found at Amberly Elementary construction site

Fellow Amberly parent Tori Gugino said she also felt the district's communication was appropriate.

"They had to put something out before it felt hidden. But they're doing what they can do. And following guidelines that are there," Gugino said.

When asked about her initial reaction to learning PFAS had been detected at the school, Gugino said the discovery did not alarm her.

"I didn't think much of it. It's been there since the 60s," Gugino said.

Experts on PFAS note that no level of exposure is truly safe, because the chemicals accumulate in the body and persist indefinitely — hence the name "forever chemicals." The Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry says most people have been exposed to PFAS and have it in their blood.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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