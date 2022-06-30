Watch Now
Portage moved to 'extreme' fire risk, residents urged not to light fireworks

Scripps National
Posted at 3:24 PM, Jun 30, 2022
PORTAGE, Mich. — The city of Portage has been deemed an extreme risk for fire by the U.S. Forest Service.

City officials say the recent drought prompted the shift in Portage’s fire risk.

We’re told under the “extreme” risk status, fires can spread quickly and result in severe burns.

Residents are urged NOT to set off fireworks during the holiday weekend and to attend a professional display instead.

Lighting campfires is also discouraged.

Those who light fireworks and campfires are asked to be very careful and keep a bucket of water or other water source on hand in case they lead to unintentional blazes.

To report a fire, call 911 as soon as possible.

