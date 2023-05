LANSING, Mich. — A Portage man has won a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

According to the Michigan Lottery, 49-year-old John Carlson won the prize by matching five white balls in the April 15 drawing. The numbers were 01-33-34-56-59.

Carlson bought his ticket online on the Michigan Lottery website.

He recently visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize.

