Portage man sentenced for 2021 shooting deaths of parents

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A man was sentenced Wednesday for the 2021 shooting deaths of his parents in Portage.

Nicholas Johnson was accused of shooting and killing Gary and Laura Johnson in February 2021. He was later charged with two counts of open murder.

Nicholas pleaded no contest to the charges.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office says Nicholas was sentenced to spend 29–69 years behind bars for second-degree murder.

We’re told he will not be eligible for parole until after 29 years of his sentence is served.

