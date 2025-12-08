Portage invests $1.9 million in Lakeview Park upgrades using federal ARPA funds

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One of Portage's oldest parks has received a major makeover thanks to nearly $1.9 million in upgrades funded largely by American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

Lakeview Park, an award-winning destination in Portage, now features expanded fishing piers, new lighting, a boardwalk, corn hole and ping pong areas, and a memorial garden.

The park was recently recognized as "Project of the Year" by the southwest Michigan branch of the American Public Works Association.

The comprehensive renovations cost $1.87 million, with $1 million coming from ARPA funds, additional money from the city's capital improvement fund, and contributions from private donors.

"So much of a tax dollar, you can't see what it goes to fund. A park is a very visible representation of your tax dollars at work," said Adam Herringa, chief operating officer for the City of Portage.

The improvements address the changing needs of Portage's growing community while preserving natural spaces for families to enjoy.

"It's a very popular park. It has a lot to offer. As a city grows, the needs of its park system change. That's one of the things we're trying to address here," Herringa said.

The park serves as an important third space for residents, providing both developed recreational areas and undeveloped natural spaces.

"It's important to have amenities for the public. So they can get out and enjoy these spaces. Keep them undeveloped, keep them natural. But also have some developed spaces where families can get out," Herringa said.

The city plans additional improvements in the coming years, including restroom renovations and a kayak launch.

