Portage identifies 5 finalists in search for next city manager

PORTAGE, Mich. — The finalists in the search for Portage’s new city manager have been named.

The city of Portage has identified the following as the final five candidates:

Andrew Dymczyk , DeWitt Charter Township manager

, DeWitt Charter Township manager Jade Smith , Canton Township Municipal Services director

, Canton Township Municipal Services director Patrick McGinnis , Grand Haven city manager

, Grand Haven city manager Peter Dame , Grosse Pointe city manager

, Grosse Pointe city manager Nate Geinzer, Brighton city manager

We’re told the Portage City Council will conduct a series of interviews on Saturday, April 23 as part of the next stage toward naming a new city manager.

City officials hope to select a new city manager sometime next month.

This comes after former City Manager Joseph S. LaMargo resigned in August.

