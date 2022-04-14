Portage identifies 5 finalists in search for next city manager

PORTAGE, Mich. — The finalists in the search for Portage’s new city manager have been named.
The city of Portage has identified the following as the final five candidates:
- Andrew Dymczyk, DeWitt Charter Township manager
- Jade Smith, Canton Township Municipal Services director
- Patrick McGinnis, Grand Haven city manager
- Peter Dame, Grosse Pointe city manager
- Nate Geinzer, Brighton city manager
We’re told the Portage City Council will conduct a series of interviews on Saturday, April 23 as part of the next stage toward naming a new city manager.
City officials hope to select a new city manager sometime next month.
This comes after former City Manager Joseph S. LaMargo resigned in August.
