Portage identifies 5 finalists in search for next city manager

Posted at 3:58 PM, Apr 14, 2022
PORTAGE, Mich. — The finalists in the search for Portage’s new city manager have been named.

The city of Portage has identified the following as the final five candidates:

  • Andrew Dymczyk, DeWitt Charter Township manager
  • Jade Smith, Canton Township Municipal Services director
  • Patrick McGinnis, Grand Haven city manager
  • Peter Dame, Grosse Pointe city manager
  • Nate Geinzer, Brighton city manager

We’re told the Portage City Council will conduct a series of interviews on Saturday, April 23 as part of the next stage toward naming a new city manager.

City officials hope to select a new city manager sometime next month.

This comes after former City Manager Joseph S. LaMargo resigned in August.

