Portage city manager announces plans to step down

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage City Manager Joseph S. La Margo has announced he will be leaving his current role to serve as a village manager for an Illinois community.

"I am grateful to Mayor Randall, the City Council, all the staff members, and residents I have had the privilege of working with in my role as City Manager," La Margo wrote in a statement.

La Margo cited the desire to be closer to family as reason for his departure.

“I appreciate the support of the City of Portage,” La Margo writes, “and as I look forward to the next step in my career, I will always reflect fondly on my time here and the great work we did together.”

La Margo says Aug. 30 will be his last day as Portage's city manager.

