Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Portage city manager announces plans to step down

items.[0].image.alt
City of Portage
City of Portage
Posted at 4:18 PM, Jul 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-24 16:23:09-04

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage City Manager Joseph S. La Margo has announced he will be leaving his current role to serve as a village manager for an Illinois community.

"I am grateful to Mayor Randall, the City Council, all the staff members, and residents I have had the privilege of working with in my role as City Manager," La Margo wrote in a statement.

La Margo cited the desire to be closer to family as reason for his departure.

“I appreciate the support of the City of Portage,” La Margo writes, “and as I look forward to the next step in my career, I will always reflect fondly on my time here and the great work we did together.”

La Margo says Aug. 30 will be his last day as Portage's city manager.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time