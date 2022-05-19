Portage hosts ribbon-cutting for community senior center

PORTAGE, Mich. — The city of Portage will host an official ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at the Charles and Lynn Zhang Portage Community Senior Center.

Friday’s ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at 203 East Centre Avenue in Portage.

This follows nearly 19 months of construction, which is now complete.

A first-of-its-kind in Portage, public/private partnership funded the 32,000 square foot facility.

The campaign “Engage. Empower. Enrich.” raised nearly $5.7 million in community donations, while the city of Portage contributed $5.5 million in city funds for the construction.

The new Portage Community Senior Center will offer programming, activities and amenities to provide an enhanced lifestyle of personal growth, health, friendship and independence for the city’s older adult population.

