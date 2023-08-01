Portage firefighters rescue trapped hedgehog from landscape stones

PORTAGE, Mich. — A hedgehog is safe thanks to the rescue efforts of Portage firefighters!

The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says they received reports of what they interpreted as a “head stuck.” Upon arrival, they realized what they heard was “hedgehog stuck.”

We’re told the little critter was trapped between landscaping stones not far from the station.

PDPS says they were able to calm the hedgehog enough for them to use the Jaws of Life, removing him safely from the stonework.

The little guy was returned to his owners and is reportedly doing well.

