PORTAGE, Mich. — A parrot is now home with its owner after going missing in Portage for a month.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says the owner received a tip on social media after someone alerted her to the parrot’s location in Lakeview Park.

Park rangers connected with the Portage Fire Department after finding the bird asleep in one of the trees, authorities explain.

The parrot was subsequently brought back to its owner in healthy condition.

Portage Department of Public Safety

