PORTAGE, Mich. — Firefighters in Portage helped a seagull in distress after they say a fishhook joined its head to its wing.

The Portage Department of Public Safety tells us a civilian filed the report to Station 12-3 after spotting the bird struggling in the middle of the road.

With some help from Station 12-1, firefighters say they succeeded in detaching the fishhook from the seagull.

We’re told the seagull is expected to be okay and was released back into the wild.

