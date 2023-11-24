Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Portage DPS to host 'Stuff a Fire Truck' donation drive next weekend

portage police 10152023
Portage Department of Public Safety
portage police 10152023
Posted at 11:21 AM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 11:21:02-05

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) is scheduled to hold a donation drive next weekend.

Community members are invited to “Stuff a Fire Truck” at Sam’s Club on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Acceptable items include nonperishable food, paper products, laundry products, home and personal care items and baby items, according to PDPS. Cash donations will also be accepted.

Donations benefit Twelve Baskets Food Pantry, which serves communities in Portage, Three Rivers, Vicksburg and Schoolcraft.

Visit the nonprofit’s website for more information.

Those with questions about the drive are asked to call PDPS at 269-329-4567.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book