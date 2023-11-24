Portage DPS to host 'Stuff a Fire Truck' donation drive next weekend

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) is scheduled to hold a donation drive next weekend.

Community members are invited to “Stuff a Fire Truck” at Sam’s Club on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Acceptable items include nonperishable food, paper products, laundry products, home and personal care items and baby items, according to PDPS. Cash donations will also be accepted.

Donations benefit Twelve Baskets Food Pantry, which serves communities in Portage, Three Rivers, Vicksburg and Schoolcraft.

Visit the nonprofit’s website for more information.

Those with questions about the drive are asked to call PDPS at 269-329-4567.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube