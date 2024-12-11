Portage DPS seeks suspect in armed robbery at grocery store

PORTAGE, Mich. — Public safety officials request the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a Portage armed robbery Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 5:45 p.m. at the Aldi on South Westnedge Avenue, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS).

We’re told a man walked inside the building and explained he had a firearm before demanding cash.

If you know who the man is, connect with PDPS by calling 269-329-4567. Anonymous tips may be forwarded to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

