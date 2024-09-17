Portage DPS: 13-month-old boy dies in hospital after being found unresponsive

PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage infant has died after being hospitalized Tuesday morning.

The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says first responders arrived in the 600 block of Della Street before 10 a.m. for reports of a baby who was unresponsive.

We’re told firefighters and medical personnel tried to revive the 13-month-old boy, who was then taken to Bronson Hospital.

The child was later pronounced dead, officials say.

It is not yet known how or why the child died.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 269-329-4567. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

