Portage crash involves hydrant & causes water shut-off

PORTAGE, Mich. — Water service was shut off in Portage after a Sunday morning traffic accident.

At 5:30 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle struck a fire hydrant at 5603 Oakland Drive, which resulted in a water main being shut down. That left customers in the area of 5603–5811 Oakland Drive without water.

The City of Portage said the water would remain off until repairs could be made, which may take several hours. Once water service is restored, a Boil Water Advisory will be issued due to depressurization of the water main.

Residents of the affected properties are being advised with a notice attached to their front doors.

Anybody with any questions should contact Veolia by calling (269) 324-9235 or the City of Portage Department of Transportation & Utilities at (269) 329-4422 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.