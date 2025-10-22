PORTAGE, Mich. — A Portage Central High School athlete is taking his talents to the Big Ten Conference after committing to play football for the University of Minnesota Gophers.

Charlie Jilek will join the Gophers as a linebacker after graduating from Portage Central.

Portage Central's Charlie Jilnek commits to University of Minnesota football

"I'm a defensive player. I love playing defense. When they offered me to play linebacker, it was an opportunity I can't pass up," Jilek said.

Jilek's been playing football since he was a kid.

"I think it was second grade, I started playing tackle football," Jilek said.

His passion for the sport ignited during those early years on the field.

"My first memory was putting the pads on, and playing physical tackle football against anybody. It was just, a crazy experience. I think that's when I started loving the game so much," Jilek said.

That love carried him through challenges, including injuries that affected his recruitment.

"Last season I didn't really have the best film because I broke both my hands, so it was kind of tough to show my true potential and my true skills. This year, I was able to display that," Jilek said.

Now looking ahead to his college career, Jilek is eager to make an immediate impact.

"They have excellent coaches there, that'll develop me and turn me into a man. So, I'm really excited about it," Jilek said.

"I'm going to do all it takes to get on the field early, and see what impact I can make," Jilek said.

Jilek will begin his college career early, starting school at Minnesota in January, giving him just a few months left of high school.

"It brings people together, and it's a great sport," Jilek said.

