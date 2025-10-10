Portage celebrates Mustang, Husky rivalry by giving back with 2,000+ lbs of food donations

PORTAGE, Mich. — It's rivalry week in the City of Portage.

That means the annual cross town showdown. Portage Northern, vs. Portage Central in a football game under Friday night lights.

But there's another way people who call Portage home are competing. Trying to see— which school can do the most good?

For the last week, donations have been coming in to Portage City Hall. You have a choice. Place your food donation in the Mustang bin, or the Husky bin.

The friendly competition has gotten remarkable turnout—with more than 2,000 pounds of food gathered by both schools to be donated to local nonprofit Twelve Baskets.

Twelve Baskets is an entirely volunteer run organization that helps feed more than 300 families directly in Portage.

“To be able to bring that competition down to a level of, really getting out there and being there for your neighbor, is what this Battle of the Bins is about,” city council person Nicole Miller said.

The donations have been rolling in. When Kalamazoo area reporter Julie Dunmire stopped by Portage City Hall on Thursday, she was greeted at the door with 25 pound bags of rice. Walmart bags full of food were outside of the respective food bins—as there wasn't enough space for all the donations coming in.

“Sports has a way, of bringing us together. Sometimes, in the most tragic times. I think back to the tornado that hit our community last year. Some of the first groups that stepped up to say that they were going to help in our community, were things like our Little League. Some of our soccer teams. Those who came together, and said I know how to be a team. I know what it is to help someone else out,” city council person Jihan Young said.

The winner of the highest number of food donations will be announced Friday at halftime.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube