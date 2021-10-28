Porch pirate bares all on local Ring camera

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County woman waiting for an important package sees it stolen in a matter of minutes.

"I was very upset, angry. And frankly, I felt very violated to know that someone would come up to your front steps like that and just take something of yours," Brittani Kincaid said.

Brittani Kincaid, who worked out of her home, is back at the office and couldn't grab her package right when it was delivered to her home Comstock Township Tuesday.

"I had been searching for the perfect wedding dress to wear to my friend's wedding," she told FOX17.

The perfect dress was snatched by someone dressed a bit less than formal. All of it caught on Kincaid's Ring camera minutes after the delivery driver put the package on her porch.

"She looked like she wrapped his scarf or something around her face before approaching the house. And then after she grabbed the package and turned around you see a lot of butt crack. So, we ended up dubbing her the butt crack bandit," she said.

Kincaid wasn't the only one to see that bandit. She says her neighbor a few houses down was also hit.

"Some prescription medication delivered to them and that was taken by the same girl," she said.

This situation has Kincaid rethinking how she's going to get her packages from now on. She plans on sending them to her work instead of home.

"You know, I just hope that people, especially with the holidays that are coming up really pay attention," Kincaid said.

