Police: Student found with loaded, stolen gun at Kalamazoo Central HS

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A student at Kalamazoo Central High School was arrested Monday after police say they were found with a loaded gun in their possession.

Officers received reports of a student who might have had a gun on their possession at around 2 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD).

We’re told investigators found a loaded firearm — that was also stolen — on the 16-year-old. The gun was safely confiscated without reports of injuries.

The suspect was taken to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, KTPD says.

Charges are pending review by the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are encouraged to connect with police at 269-381-0391 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

