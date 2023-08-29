Kzoo residents, businesses invited to register cameras for improved safety

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A surveillance network designed to facilitate investigators in Kalamazoo has gone live.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says they have entered a partnership with Fusus and the city to establish Connect Kalamazoo, public-private software that will aid in investigations and enhance situational awareness.

We’re told community members and businesses can voluntarily register their cameras on connectkalamazoo.org. Registration is free and it only takes about a minute.

“This is a tool that will help us work together with the community to keep the community safe,” says Chief David Boysen. “Participation from the community will help public safety officers better assist citizens and help solve crimes.”

KDPS notes Connect Kalamazoo will not give them access to cameras, explaining it only informs investigators of the potential existence of video evidence in your area.

Businesses may allow public safety officials to access their video feed in emergency situations or crimes in progress with the purchase of FususCORE Devices. KDPS says it does not allow them to access cameras’ storage data.

Visit Connect Kalamazoo’s website for more information.

