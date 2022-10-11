Watch Now
Police: recording device found in locker room at Portage high school

Posted at 8:07 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 20:07:09-04

PORTAGE, Mich.  — Police are investigating after a recording device was found in a locker room at a Portage school sometime last week.

FOX 17 spoke with the Portage Department of Public Safety and confirmed this information.

According to police, a student at Portage Northern High School left a phone in the locker room at that same high school for the purposes of recording.

The investigation is ongoing. The school is also investigating, police say.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will update this story as information becomes readily available.

