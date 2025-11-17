Police: One victim in Sunday shooting is a suspect in unrelated home invasion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teenager hurt in a shooting Sunday night in Kalamazoo has now been arrested as the suspect in a separate home invasion case.

The 16-year-old boy was shot after 8:30 p.m. on November 16 on Harding Place off W. Paterson Street and N Westnedge Avenue. Another victim, age 17, was also found with gunshot wounds.

Their injuries were not life-threatening. Both boys were released from the hospital hours later according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety

While investigating the shooting, detectives connected the 16-year-old to an unrelated home invasion case from November 15. The teen is accused of breaking into an apartment at Interfaith Homes while armed with a weapon.

When he was discharged from the hospital, police took him into custody. Now the 16-year-old faces charges of home invasion and felonious assault.

The teen remains in custody at the juvenile home.

Both the home invasion and shooting remain under investigation. Anyone with information on either case is encouraged to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8139. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

