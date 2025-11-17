Two teenagers hurt in Kalamazoo shooting, expect increased police presence in area

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Dept. of Safety says two teenagers were hurt in a shooting Sunday night.

They responded to a call about shots-fired shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 to Harding Place, off W. Paterson St. and N Westnedge Ave.

They found two teenage boys, aged 16 and 17, when they arrived with non-life-threatening injuries. Both went to the hospital.

KDPS says there is no known suspect information, and people living in that area can expect an increased police presence as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (269) 337-8139. You can also submit tips anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 343-2199, the P3Tips app or online.

