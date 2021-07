KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say they are looking for 3 suspects after a person was carjacked Monday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Crawford and Sprague in Kalamazoo.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, the driver was injured after being held at gunpoint and had their car stolen.

The driver was treated at the hospital and their car was found within an hour.