Police investigating after stabbing at homeless encampment

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Monday July 19, 2021, one person was reported stabbed at a homeless encampment in Kalamazoo near the intersection of Bridge and Ampersee.

Kalamazoo Public Safety (KDPS) found the hurt person with multiple wounds and discovered the perpetrator fled on foot.

After a K9 search was performed alongside a increased police presence downtown, KDPS believes there is no reason to believe there is general danger to the public at this time.

The stab-wound victim was transported to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269)337-8139 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or online.

