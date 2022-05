PORTAGE, Mich. — Police were called to investigate a report of gunshots fired Saturday afternoon at the Crossroads Mall.

Portage police chief Nicholas Armold told FOX 17 that around 2 p.m. Saturday officers were called to the mall to investigate a report of shots fired.

The mall is located at 6650 S. Westnedge Ave. in Portage.

Upon arriving at the scene, the investigation revealed that there had been a fight inside the mall, but that no gunshots had been fired and police cleared the scene.