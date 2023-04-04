Kalamazoo police investigating after man found with gunshot wound, car stolen

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo police are investigating after a man was shot and his car was stolen Tuesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers responded to a shooting on Little Drive around 11:45 a.m.

Kalamazoo police say officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, he was taken to a local hospital but did not provide details on the extent of his injuries.

Police say the man’s car was also taken during the incident. It’s described as a white 2021 Kia K5 with a Michigan plate of ESH 6869.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120 or Kalamazoo Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or via the free app: P3Tips.

