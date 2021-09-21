Police investigate man's death at Kalamazoo Township apartment complex

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say they are investigating the death of a man at a Kalamazoo Township apartment complex.
It happened overnight on Tuesday at the Lakeview Apartments.
Police confirm a man was found dead outside of the complex and they are investigating the case as suspicious.
#HAPPENING: The Kalamazoo Township Police Department says they’re investigating a suspicious death involving a young man who was found outside of Lakeview Apartments. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/gqTshgF8Al— Lauren Kummer (@LaurenKummerTV) September 21, 2021