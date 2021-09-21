Watch
Police investigate man's death at Kalamazoo Township apartment complex

Posted at 6:57 AM, Sep 21, 2021
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say they are investigating the death of a man at a Kalamazoo Township apartment complex.

It happened overnight on Tuesday at the Lakeview Apartments.

Police confirm a man was found dead outside of the complex and they are investigating the case as suspicious.

