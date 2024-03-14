Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Police identify body pulled from Kalamazoo River

Kalamazoo Township police cruiser 12312023
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Kalamazoo Township police cruiser 12312023
Posted at 3:44 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 15:44:43-04

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department identified the body of the man who was pulled from the Kalamazoo River earlier this week.

Investigators said Thursday the victim is 42-year-old Ramon Rodriguez from Paw Paw.

Officers responded to a call Monday about a suspicious object in the river near Commerce Lane and South Riverview Drive.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Water Rescue and Recovery Unit helped recover the man’s body from the river.

READ MORE: Kalamazoo Twp. Police investigating body found in Kalamazoo River

Police said Thursday they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Rodriguez’s death.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book