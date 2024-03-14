Police identify body pulled from Kalamazoo River

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department identified the body of the man who was pulled from the Kalamazoo River earlier this week.

Investigators said Thursday the victim is 42-year-old Ramon Rodriguez from Paw Paw.

Officers responded to a call Monday about a suspicious object in the river near Commerce Lane and South Riverview Drive.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Water Rescue and Recovery Unit helped recover the man’s body from the river.

Police said Thursday they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Rodriguez’s death.

