Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Kalamazoo Twp. Police investigating body found in Kalamazoo River

Investigators are working to determine who the victim is and how they died
Kalamazoo Township police cruiser 12312023
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Kalamazoo Township police cruiser 12312023
Posted at 5:52 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 17:52:43-04

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department is investigating a body found in the Kalamazoo River Monday.

Officers responded to a call of a suspicious object in the river in the area of Commerce Lane and South Riverview Drive earlier in the day.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety water rescue and recovery unit helped recover the male body.

Investigators are working to determine the identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (269) 381-0391 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book