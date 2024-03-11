Kalamazoo Twp. Police investigating body found in Kalamazoo River

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department is investigating a body found in the Kalamazoo River Monday.

Officers responded to a call of a suspicious object in the river in the area of Commerce Lane and South Riverview Drive earlier in the day.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety water rescue and recovery unit helped recover the male body.

Investigators are working to determine the identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (269) 381-0391 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

