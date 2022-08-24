Watch Now
Do you know this gator? Police catch exotic creature crossing street in Kalamazoo

Posted at 3:02 AM, Aug 24, 2022
EDISON, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers captured an alligator crossing the street on Wednesday.

The alligator was crawling across Lake St. near Division St. in Edison.

Officers say they were able to safely secure the gator to make sure it didn't start living in the sewers.

They contacted an animal sanctuary in Athens before turning the creature over to animal control.

Police say city ordinances do not allow for exotic animals like alligators as household pets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or on their website.

