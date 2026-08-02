2 teenagers in custody after reported shooting in downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Safety says two 16-year-olds have been arrested after a reported shooting in downtown Kalamazoo. Officers responded to the scene around 8:00 P.M. Saturday to East Michigan Avenue and Portage Street.

The incident resulted in a large police presence in the downtown area. A canvass for witnesses was done, and police used surveillance cameras and witness information to help find the suspects. Police found the two suspects, and after a brief chase on foot, they were brought into custody.

A firearm was seized from one of the 16-year-olds, and another was arrested on probation violations. No injuries were reported.

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