Police: 2 arrested for attempted murder in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two arrests were made in connection to an attempted murder in Kalamazoo Township Monday.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department says they received reports of shots fired near the intersection at Main Street and Cherokee Street on the west side of town before noon.

We’re told officers discovered a handful of shell casings upon arrival. No gunshot victims were found, but authorities believe someone was targeted.

Further investigation led authorities to a vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting.

Police say they brought two suspects, a 28-year-old man and 24-year-old woman from Kalamazoo, into custody at the Kalamazoo County Jail.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

Anyone with knowledge in connection to the incident are urged to call police at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

