Pipeline program into healthcare field expands, doubles in capacity for its second year

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pipeline program aimed at increasing diversity and the number of people entering the healthcare field is expanding.

The West Michigan Health Careers Pipeline Program kicked off its inaugural year in 2021. Organizers said it was so successful, it is now doubling in capacity.

"This is our second year. It's held virtually, but it is an opportunity for our ninth and 10th graders, both urban and rural, to get exposure to healthcare, the healthcare field, and learn some skills," said Dr. Lisa Lowery, the Assistant Dean for Diversity & Cultural Initiatives at MSU and Section Chief of Adolescent & Young Adult Medicine at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital.

Dozens of West Michigan High School students from underrepresented and minority populations will be introduced to a variety of careers in the healthcare field.

"I think it's really important, especially because how can you become something you can't see?," said Dr. Lowery.

"There was really a void in West Michigan for that program that really showcased different health careers to our youth, to forecast for them a way to be part of the healthcare team beyond being a physician, beyond being a nurse," said Dr. Nicholas Cozzi, the program co-founder and emergency medicine physcian.

Dr. Cozzi was one of the original founders of a similar program which started in 2014 at Central Michigan University.

Now it's grown from just three high schools to 12 in five different counties.

The seven week program focuses on three tenants - healthcare exploration, college readiness and leadership development.

"Through this inter-organizational plan that we put together and been able to implement, we've had historic rivals working together, and that's really showcasing that we're really committed to providing these opportunities for our community," said Dr. Cozzi.

The program is made possible through a partnership between Western Michigan University's College of Health and Human Services, Spectrum Health and the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine.

"Even with that we have students, undergraduate students from Western and undergraduate students from Grand Valley," said Dr. Lowery.

Spectrum Health pledged a total of $50,000 over five years to support the program and help purchase materials needed for students to participate for free.

"No matter where you're going to go to emergency department or hospital around our state, we want to have somebody who's been able to be exposed to these types of opportunities, and who's really on the right trajectory," said Dr. Cozzi.

Additionally, with a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Western Michigan University and Michigan State University will keep in contact with students from last year's cohorts. This will help provide them with opportunities for hands-on mentorships and job shadowing.